Matthew Turner is the son of Eric and Tina Turner. He will attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., this fall. He plans to major in international politics, with minors in Spanish, French and Portuguese.
What do you feel your biggest accomplishment in high school is and what does it mean to you?
My biggest accomplishment in high school was definitely being elected student body president this senior year. I have always greatly appreciated the position and have always been more proud of it than any academic achievement I have obtained. For me, being elected president is a display of respect and trust from my fellow classmates. I take their opinions to heart, so it means a great deal to me for them to choose me as their representation in student government.
What is the biggest lesson you learned in high school?
The lesson I have reflected on the most from high school is to never stop developing myself. It took me a while in high school to realize that I needed to work more, inside and outside of class, on the traits that I associate with myself. It is important to use all that you learn in school to broaden your thoughts, increase your social awareness, and work on your personal happiness. Success in school and life in general will come as a result of developing yourself.
What was your dream job as a kid and what is it now?
My dream job as a child was to be an astronaut. I always thought it would be so cool to travel through space and discover new horizons. After the realization that I am a bit too tall to be an astronaut, my new dream job has to be president of the U.S. Although it doesn’t have the same mystery of space travel, it does have the same government perks and recognition. Being able to help my fellow countrymen have a better life is nice as well.
What experience or person has best prepared you for your future?
I would say that AP U.S. History with Dr. Sean McKenzie has prepared me the most for the future. As a class, it really sparked my interest in the field that I am headed toward. In addition, the class taught me to think at a deeper level, something that I will use quite often at the next stage of my academics. But most importantly is what I learned from Dr. McKenzie himself. The advice and life lessons that he gave to us students are ones that I will always look back and reflect upon.
What advice would you give yourself as a freshman?
To believe in myself. There were plenty of times during high school, both academic and social, that I doubted myself heavily. These doubts unfortunately lead to a lack of self confidence and lower performance that what I was capable of on many occasions. If I could give advice to myself, it would be to realize that self doubts are only thoughts, and can only affect me if I let them.