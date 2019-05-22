Emma Kate Smith is the daughter of Andrew and Allyson Smith. She will attend the United States Air Force Academy in the fall. She plans on majoring in aeronautical engineering.
What do you feel your biggest accomplishment in high school is and what does it mean to you?
My biggest accomplishment in high school is being a successful student athlete. I’ve been fortunate enough to have many great experiences, including finishing near the top of my class and being a contributing member to two consecutive trips to the state volleyball elite eight tournament. Through many long days, a drive to succeed and overall hard work, I was able to experience personal success and contribute to the success of the team. I am very thankful for my parents, teachers, coaches and close friends who have pushed me to excel to this point.
What is the biggest lesson you learned in high school?
The biggest lesson I learned in high school was not to compare my own achievements with the achievements of others. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, and while some appear to be more successful than others, everybody struggles at times. Focus on doing your best in all that you do and it will pay off. Also, if certain subjects or concepts don’t come as easily to you as they do to others, it’s alright. Not everyone learns in the same manner. Sometimes one must put in twice the effort as another in order to reach the same level of understanding.
What was your dream job as a kid and what is it now?
My dream job growing up was to be an interior designer. Now, my dream job is to design aircraft as an aeronautical engineer for the U.S. Air Force or an aerospace company.
What experience or person has best prepared you for your future?
Growing up in a military family and moving across the country every few years has best prepared me for my future. I’ve been exposed to so many different people and cultures, and have learned to adapt to new atmospheres very easily. I’ve also developed a deep respect for my country and those who have and presently serve it, which is a huge factor in me choosing to attend a school which gives me the opportunity to serve as well.
What advice would you give yourself as a freshman?
If something even faintly interests you, give it a try. Don’t worry about whether you’ll be good at it or not because these decisions help shape your future and if you’re truly passionate about something, you will eventually become successful at it. The last thing you want to do is regret not attempting something and fearing that you missed out on an enjoyable experience or opportunity.