Ben King is the son of Steve and Debbie King. He plans on attending Georgia Tech in the fall and major in applied physics.
What do you feel your biggest accomplishment in high school is and what does it mean to you?
I feel like my biggest high school accomplishments is earning an offer to play baseball at Georgia Tech. This accomplishment took a lot of hard work both in the classroom and on the field.
What is the biggest lesson you learned in high school?
The biggest lesson that I have learned in high school is to run my own race and not get distracted by people who try to drag me down. As long as I am working hard and doing what I think is right, I know that I will be able to sleep peacefully at night.
What was your dream job as a kid and what is it now?
My dream job as a kid was to be a Major League Baseball player. My dream job now is to be an Orthopedic Surgeon like my father.
What experience or person has best prepared you for your future?
My parents have done the most in my life to prepare me for my future. They are the greatest parents that anyone could ever ask for, and I have learned an immense amount from them.
What advice would you give yourself as a freshman?
I would tell a freshman me to make good choices. Certain things may seem fun in the moment but in the long run you will never regret doing the right thing.