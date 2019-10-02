Calhoun Area Writers (CAW) and Rome Area Writers (RAW) today announced they have joined forces to host the 2019 Northwest Georgia Writers Conference set for Friday Nov. 1, and Saturday Nov. 2, at Rock Bridge Community Church in Calhoun.
“Last year’s conference was a huge success, and this year’s conference will be even better,” said Karli Land, founder and president of CAW. “We are all about promoting the craft of writing and helping others by offering key networking opportunities and writing-related instruction.”
The conference Keynote speaker is Steven James, a national bestselling novelist whose award- winning, pulse-pounding thrillers continue to gain wide critical acclaim. Suspense Magazine named Steven’s book “Every Wicked Man” one of their “Best Books of 2018,” and says he “sets the new standard in suspense writing.” Publishers Weekly calls him a “master storyteller at the peak of his game.”
“Steven James will share his writer’s journey and give us tips to be better writers,” said Land. “His Keynote topic is ‘The Untouched Moment’ and is a thought-provoking and humorous talk that teaches writers how to tap into their own experiences to shape the stories they tell. We are also excited to offer our attendees workshops throughout the day,” Land added.
Some of the workshops include:
♦ Story Trumps Structure: How to Write Unforgettable Fiction by Breaking the Rules
♦ Watch Out for Plotting Plot Holes
♦ The Down and Dirty of Writing for One of the Big Five
♦ Practical Editing and Dialogue Tips
♦ Writing Deep Point of View
♦ Writing Creative Non-Fiction
A literary agent, Caroline George, will also be on hand Saturday to provide one-on-one manuscript feedback to participating authors. Her premium consultations can be purchased through the conference website. George will also conduct a workshop during the conference.
“But we also do something unique that other conferences don’t do,” Land said. “We have speed presenters that speak on topics through speed sessions — or mini workshops — that include topics like crafting a killer query letter; writing historical fiction; search engine optimization; how to use Grammerly; and many other topics.”
“CAW has done a great job of bringing writers, storytellers, editors, and agents together, and this year we’re going to knock it out of the park,” said John Schulz, president of RAW, “If someone’s a writer or a storyteller, they can spend a day learning from speakers and workshops. It’s about educating people, giving them a new way to approach their work, and growing their skills.”
Friday night will feature a catered dinner and back-to-back performances by stand-up comedians. On Saturday, the literary fun begins!
Tickets to the conference are $35 Friday, $95 for Saturday, and $120 for both days. Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 1 and at 8 a.m. Saturday Nov. 2. Tickets and details are available online at NWGaWritersCon.com.