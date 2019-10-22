The Calhoun Lady Jackets are taking their talents to southwest Georgia for the 2019 GHSA 3A State Softball Tournament, seeking ring No. 5 in program history. But in their way stand seven other teams, all seeking the same prize.
One of those teams is the Lovett Lady Lions, Calhoun's first opponent of tournament play. The two teams take the field Thursday at 6 p.m. in Columbus.
Calhoun Lady Jackets
Calhoun has won four of its five playoff games to date. During that time, the Lady Jackets have scored 45 runs, and in four games eclipsed eight runs.
In its most recent series against Rutland, Calhoun racked up 27 hits. Six of those 27 were home runs.
Junior catcher Lyndi Rae Davis continues to lead the team in several offensive categories. Her .506 batting average, 44 hits, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs all take the top spots in their respective places.
In the postseason, Davis is 12-20 with three home runs and three doubles.
Junior Hannah Mashburn and sophomores Paris Kirby and Kayleigh Warren are all hitting above .400 for the season.
In their two playoff series against Jackson County and Rutland, the Lady Jackets have hit 11 home runs, nearly a third of the 2019 season total (35). Offensively, Calhoun is clicking on all cylinders, and it could not be coming at a much better time.
Pitching-wise, expect to see a lot junior Maggie McBrayer (14-5, 1.99 ERA). McBrayer has started 18 contests this season, including 16 complete games.
In the playoffs, McBrayer has recorded 34 strikeouts and 12 walks while surrendering 10 earned runs.
Lovett Lady Lions
The Lady Lions (18-8) won their Region 5 champion. Lovett travels to Columbus after sweeps of Greater Atlanta Christian and Islands High School in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Lovett's offense has connected on opposing pitching in the playoffs, scoring at least six runs in every contest thus far. The Lady Lions outscored GAC and Islands 33-8.
2019 Meeting
Calhoun and Lovett have already met once during the regular season, a 7-3 Lady Jacket victory back on Sept. 14. Davis went 3-4 with two doubles, while sophomore Emma Rodgers picked up her lone triple of the year.
Hannah Mashburn led the team in RBIs that Saturday with three.
McBrayer pitched six innings, giving up six hits, four walks and three runs (all earned), but struck out eight batters.
The winner of Calhoun vs. Lovett will face the victor of Jefferson/East Hall (also taking place Thursday evening) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. The loser will enter the loser's bracket and play again on Friday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.