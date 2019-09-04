A Calhoun High School senior strives to be a leader in every aspect of her life.
Makail Lawrence, The Calhoun Times’ first-ever Student of the Month, was nominated for the award by her teachers because of her excellent leadership skills and positivity.
“Makail is an incredible leader of her peers. She was selected by her teachers and coaches to participate in Leadworthy, a course that builds personal, social and business skills. She is a standout in our class, always willing to learn and bring energy to the group,” said Dr. Lisa Drake. “She is going to be a great leader who makes a positive difference in this world.”
Campus Assistant Principal Jaime Garrett said Makail was chosen because she has a way with other students, allowing her to “capture hearts.” When asked what she thought that meant, Makail said she it was probably because she is something of a floater, ignoring cliques in favor of being friends with everyone in school, and because she tries to be a good leader in everything she does.
“I don’t want to say we have cliques here, but we’re like any other school. You have the popular kids, you have kids in the band, you have quiet kids, and all the other groups,” she said. “With me, I’m friends with everyone. If someone needs me, I’m here. If I see someone struggling, I’ve got you — no matter who you are, what your race is, or where you come from. I’ve got you. The way I see it is that my job here is to make sure everyone feels good about themselves and respects each other. I want to be a good example for everybody.”
Makail’s positivity and desire to set a good example couples well with her other passions: cheerleading and track and field. As a school record holder for shot put, Makail says she strives to push herself and others to give “that extra five percent.”
“If coach tells us to do one more lap, I’m going to push myself and others to do that extra lap. If you don’t give that extra five percent, the underclassmen will think they don’t have to either,” she said.
Makail takes a similar approach to cheerleading. She is a four-year member of the varsity basketball cheer squad and serves as cheer manager for Calhoun’s competition team. For her, both positions are about being as positive and focused on high standards as possible.
“Cheer is all about communicating with people in a way where they don’t fear you. They have to feel pumped up because of you. It’s a privilege to be on Calhoun’s team because we hold high standards, so, when I’m on the court I’m being loud for everybody because we are Calhoun,” she said. “The competition team holds a special place in my heart because I’ve seen them at their lowest and highest. I remind them every day that we’re Calhoun. We want state rings, so we have to fight for them.”
As Makail looks back at the last four years of high school, she remembers many mentors and teachers who stood out along the way. School Counselor Kendra Arnold, Assistant Principal Jaime Garrett, Coach and Pre-Calculus teacher Taylor Sumrall, and Literature teacher Jennifer Smith are among her favorites. She also gave a special shout out to Principal Peter Combe for being “the best principal ever.”
“He listens, and I think that’s a great quality in a principal. Some principals are just like, ‘OK, we’re going to ask you this,’ and they don’t care what we say. They’ll decide to do what they want, but he is not like that. He really cares about whether we are happy,” she said. “I would say he probably knows every person’s name in this building. He can catch you in the hall and he always knows who you are. He has probably captured every heart here because he cares for every single student, and that’s amazing.”
Makail’s favorite memory from her time at Calhoun High School was when the football team won the State Championship in 2017.
“We all gathered in the gym and we were so hyped up and ready. I was upstairs and I just saw everyone get up and crowd around each other. At that moment I felt like we really had all come together to support our team. Then when we all went to the Benz, everyone was there,” she said. “The energy was just coursing through my body and it felt like, ‘Ooh, I can’t contain myself!’ That just shows how Calhoun can come together as a community and a school.”
After graduation, Makail plans to attend Jacksonville State University and become a registered nurse.
The Calhoun Times will profile an outstanding senior, selected by their school administration, from across Calhoun and Gordon County each month. To suggest a student, please contact individual schools directly.