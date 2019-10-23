Dawson Williams is a senior at Calhoun High School. Next year, he plans to begin studying to become a pharmacist.
Williams was named The Calhoun Times’ October Student of the Month after a recommendation from his Leadworthy teacher and senior advisor Skylar Benham, who praised him for his leadership skills and drive.
“I’ve learned that he is a smart, hard-working and respectful young man. Dawson was placed in my Leadworthy course this year and he is making an honest effort to grow his leadership skills and achieve his personal goals,” Benham said. “I’ve observed Dawson outside of school as well, and he exhibits the same admirable qualities as in school. I look forward to hearing great things about Dawson in the future.”
As a varsity tennis player, National Honor Society treasurer, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader, Williams practices his leadership skills regularly. When asked what being a good leader means to him, he said it all comes down to doing the right thing and modeling behavior for anyone who might be watching. He said it is also about being honest with other people, even when it might be hard.
“I think I can level with people really, really well. I don’t try to sugar coat things. I want to always be honest so I can help people get where they need to be or help them work on what they need to work on,” Williams said. “Sometimes I may not be the most confident in how I approach it, but I genuinely want to help people.”
His parents, Jamie and Scott Williams, taught him that. He credits them with teaching him to have good ideals and morals and said they always push him to be his best self.
“They always strive for me to do the best in everything that I do, even if it’s not something I initially want to do or if it’s something where I don’t appreciate what they’re trying to show me,” Williams said. “They always have my best interests at heart, and they’re really responsible for who I am today.”
In addition to his sports and leadership positions, Williams is a member of the Beta Club, a Big Jacket mentor through the Key Club, a Skills USA team member, and a member of the Spanish honors society. His favorite classes are Honors Physics and Graphic Design, and his favorite teachers, those who he said have been a major influence on him during his time in high school, are Mrs. Christina Long and Dr. Sean McKenzie.
Long is among his favorites because she is a “really honest person.”
“With Mrs. Long, she has always been so honest with me. I know if I need to talk to her about stuff, I can,” Williams said. “The way she teaches also just fits really well with me.”
McKenzie is a favorite because of his “dedication and drive to teach,” even when students are checked out or goofing off. Williams said he respects that McKenzie doesn’t just let people tune out during class. He works to keep students engaged.
“I had his fifth period last year and for most of us it can feel like, ‘Oh, it’s fifth period, that means it’s not important, it’s free time,’” Williams said. “But he would also say that fifth period is ‘real school, not fake school.’ It’s kind of funny but it’s true, and I appreciate that.”
But the people he will miss most after graduation are his friends, namely his group of close guy friends who always push each other to be their best. The guys — Raj Shah, Drew McBurnett, Gage Darby, Alex Repp, Drew Eikmen, Luke Peden, and Joshua Tolson — are friends he has been lucky enough to grow close with because of their academic success.
“Most people have classes with some of the same few people, but they don’t stay with the same group every year for every class. I’ve taken advanced classes, so I tend to have the same classes with the same people year after year,” Williams said. “So, we’ve formed a close knit group and are very close with each other. I can’t pick out an exact moment but the time I’ve spent with them is very important to me.”
