The staff of the Calhoun Times, along with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the newspaper's new location that drew more than 75 local officials, business representatives and community members.
The Calhoun Times relocated last month to 210 S. King St., Suite D, in downtown Calhoun.
Managing Editor Daniel Bell welcomed the crowd and expressed his gratitude for their support.
"We're a community newspaper, and we can't do what we do without the support of the community," Bell said. "I'm excited to see so many people representing so much of the community here today."
The ribbon cutting event featured lunch from the Varsity food truck, as well as the chance to win Atlanta Braves tickets.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer also spoke during the event, thanking the newspaper staff for their work and the service they provide Calhoun.