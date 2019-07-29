The managing editor of the Calhoun Times was the guest speaker during last week's meeting of the Calhoun Rotary Club.
Program Chair Russell Dudley introduced speaker Daniel Bell, as well as Michael Baron, sports editor of the Calhoun Times.
Bell, a native of Summerville, is a University of West Georgia graduate with a Bachelor's of Arts in mass communications. He comes naturally to the field, having been an avid reader and writer since early childhood, then writing for his school paper and becoming editor in his senior year. He first was employed in journalism as a copy editor and later as deputy editor of the Rome News-Tribune, where he worked for seven years.
He has also worked for the Dalton Daily Citizen and had a stint in e-commerce marketing for Racemark International in Calhoun.
Bell was appointed managing editor of the Calhoun Times in June of this year. He is married to Samantha Bishop Bell and they have a 6-year-old son named Donovan.
Also attending the meeting was David McDonald, a former Rotarian, who is part-time pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Redbud.