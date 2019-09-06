The Calhoun Yellow Jackets used a 23-point third quarter to shut out the Therrell Panthers, 30-0, Friday at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium. The win is head coach Clay Stephenson’s first regular-season victory at The Reeve.
“It was awesome to get a win today,” Stephenson said. “We came out and played hard for four quarters. That’s what it took.”
Big third quarter
After a slow start and a 7-0 halftime advantage, Calhoun started the second half with a bang.
On the first offensive play of the third quarter, Calhoun’s defense forced a Therrell fumble. Two plays later, junior running back Jerrian Hames streaked into the end zone from 10 yards out, doubling the Yellow Jacket lead to 14-0 with 11:33 to play.
“At halftime, we talked with the coaches and we didn’t have anything we had to change, we just had to come out and execute better,” Stephenson said. “I told the coaches to leave the locker room and left it up to the seniors and I said ‘Seniors, this is your team.’ Obviously they took that leadership role and ran with it because we came out in the second half on fire.”
The Jackets were buzzing. In less than five minutes, nine more points went to Calhoun via a Pather safety and Hames’ second score of the evening, a 3-yard scamper to make it 23-0 with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter.
“He’s a difference maker,” Stephenson said on Hames. “He hits the hole with a little bit different speed. If he can keep protecting the football, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Senior quarterback Jake Morrow’s evening concluded with the senior signal caller finding senior Grant Gilmer from 8 yards away with just over a minute to go in the third frame.
The Yellow Jacket defense created three turnovers on the evening. It’s Calhoun’s first shutout since Nov. 2, 2018, when the Jackets beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 49-0.
“The effort they gave was awesome,” Stephenson said on the defense. “I don’t know how many times I saw defensive linemen making tackles downfield.”
New field name
On Friday, Calhoun City Schools recognized longtime head coach Hal Lamb in a pregame ceremony. As of Friday, the field at Phil Reeve Stadium will be permanently known as Hal Lamb Field.
“Looking around at all the stuff that’s here, it might not have gotten any of this stuff if he had not come here 20 years ago or so,” Stephenson said. “He doesn’t like being the center of attention, but it was good to push him out there and honor him that way.”
Up Next
It’s rivalry week in Gordon County as the Yellow Jackets prepare to face cross-town foe Sonoraville Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff at Sonoraville High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.