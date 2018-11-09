The call to become a teacher was one that Justin Lindsey said he initially ignored.
“To be honest, I was very stubborn and was ignoring a passion and calling,” he said.
His teachers at Calhoun City Schools growing up were always people in his life he admired, Lindsey said, but his interest in teaching never truly manifested until he started working with children. Through the school system’s Community Education Department and the Rome YMCA, as well as a number of recreation departments, he began interacting with children as a teacher would, giving rise to what life was directing him to, he said.
“I think life has a way of pointing us in the right direction if we are willing to find a niche in which we can use our skill sets, passions, and experiences to make a difference in society,” said Lindsey, a 2009 graduate of Calhoun High School.
Now, Lindsey is right where he wants to be, teaching all content areas in a resource setting to Calhoun Middle School students. And his passion for his profession was recognized last week as he was named Calhoun City Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
Reflecting on life as a teacher, coach
After six years in education, Lindsey reflected on what he has learned from his time as a teacher so far, particularly what he wished he would have known prior to taking on the role.
“Looking back, I wish I had realized how fortunate I was to have the opportunities given to me from my parents, my school, and my community,” he said. “I thought I truly understood this until I started working with children. The only negative aspect of being a so-called relationship builder is the fact that you often learn how difficult life can be for our students.”
Lindsey, who also coaches the high school’s cross country teams, said his position as an educator and coach means he has the “chance to impact them directly or indirectly” through his actions.
“I wish I could have realized earlier that I need to do my absolute best to utilize the opportunities given to me to provide opportunities for others to excel,” he continued. “I feel blessed that I have realized this earlier in my adult life and aspire to apply this lesson on a daily basis.”
Because what Lindsey does is not just teach or coach. He is poised each day to make an impact on a student that could affect their life after school.
“For me, I feel that teaching should be defined by the lasting impact that you have on a student through your ability to make the lesson, content, task, or experience relevant to the student in some capacity,” he said.
When he was a student, Lindsey said his interest in the subject matter was always stronger when he felt a connection to its real-world application.
“As a teacher, I have realized that my students are much more engaged if we can connect the curriculum to the student by connecting the curriculum to the community or real-life scenarios,” he said. “I do my best to ensure that my students have an opportunity to do this, whether it is in the classroom, in athletics, or in community education. Learning that is engaging and relevant leaves lasting impacts on all of our lives.”
Building relationships and motivating students
Lindsey described his teaching style as being “somewhat nontraditional,” looking at himself as a “relationship builder and motivator.”
“First and foremost, I do my best to build relationships and connections with my students, parents, and athletes. I really emphasize communication and want my students to know that they can trust me at all times,” he said. “Then, I try to increase student engagement by using technology, connecting our content to the outside world, teaching social and soft skills, and taking a more holistic approach to teaching.”
This approach is taken by his fellow teachers in the school system, he said, and they feed off each other to enhance their teaching styles and offer inspiration.
“I feel that if we realize that the doors of the schoolhouse may be the only door of opportunity ever opened for a child, we can all see the importance of teaching students more than just academics,” he said.
Helping connect the autistic community
Outside of teaching and coaching, Lindsey also founded the Calhoun Autism Network, after realizing the need these local students have and how they could be better met through collaboration. This realization came at the North Georgia Autism Conference in Dalton several years ago. He attended the conference with Barry Blevins, the father of one of his students who helped bring the Calhoun Autism Network into existence.
“At this conference, I had hoped to take away teaching strategies and help; however, I was taken back by the parents and their need for various resources,” he said. “We started meeting at the high school and eventually transitioned into the community to emphasize our desire to reach all students and families in Calhoun and Gordon County.”
Lindsey credited Kathy Parker Adams as being one of the thought leaders behind developing the network, as the two of them worked with teachers — like Mardee Burton — and parents to form meaningful and impactful connections between the autistic community.
“It provides parents with an opportunity to network, share resources, become more informed about possibilities in our community, and relate to individuals facing various challenges,” Lindsey said. “Our parents are able to provide one another and professionals with a tremendous amount of knowledge from their experiences, which we hope can impact their lives and the lives of students.”
Lindsey continues to further his own education, as he is currently enrolled in the doctoral program in school improvement at the University of West Georgia. He was named one of the seven national Leadership Scholars through his participation in the program, and was the only one from the education field.
As for looking forward, there is no longer missing out on his life calling. It’s become who he is — a difference maker for the community.