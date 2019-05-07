While Pratham Patel was controlling robots used for surgical procedures, Gift Nnakwu listened to Sharon Bass explain how robotic surgery works and how it’s an all-around better alternative to open surgery.
Patel’s goal was to make the robot move in the direction he wanted it to go, and he said he hoped the experience helps him decide what kind of medicine he wanted to pursue after earning his undergraduate.
On Monday, 16 high schoolers gathered at AdventHealth Gordon to participate in the third annual Surgical Outreach Day, where students interested in the medical field could participate in hands-on activities that demonstrate what a day in the life of a surgeon might look like.
This event, led by Robotic Clinical Coordinator Sharon Bass and Director of Robotic Surgery Dr. Hak Lee, was created when Lee was hired by the hospital in 2015. One of his requests coming to AdventHealth Gordon to work was that there would be educational outreach events for local students to learn more about medicine.
“I just wanted to make sure we did something for the students in Calhoun because they are our future,” Lee said.
The life of a surgeon
Lee grew up moving around, but he calls Southern California his home, and as he attended a magnet high school in East Los Angeles, he had many opportunities to volunteer at hospitals throughout his education. Having the option to research, work with DNA, and see what it was like working in medicine, Lee was able to decide he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field when he was still in high school.
After graduating from medical school and completing his residence, Lee moved from Southern California to Northwest Georgia in September of 2015 to start a robotics program at AdventHealth Gordon. In his three and a half years here, Lee has trained more surgeons to include robotics in their spectrum of abilities, developing a program that currently has seven robotic surgeons.
When asked why he moved from a big city to a small town, Lee said he wanted to raise his kids in a loving community. And though Calhoun is small, AdventHealth Gordon has also offered him the opportunity to expand his skills.
“Robotic surgery is not new like it was 10 years ago, but in small community hospitals it’s catching on,” Lee said. “Harbin Clinic, Redmond and Floyd don’t have robots, but Hamilton does and our hospital does.”
As AdventHealth Gordon’s first robotic surgeon who completed 14 years of education past his bachelor’s, Lee is passionate about offering local students opportunities similar to those he had. And his goal is not only to teach high school students about medicine, but also about the importance of returning to their roots.
“You have to know where you came from,” Lee said. “It’s hard to put down roots in a big city like LA, there are millions living in one area. But here, it’s a community where it’s safe; people are loving and caring.”
Lee encouraged students to get out and experience the world, learn about the possible options for their futures, but he also said the most rewarding paths are those that return to where they started.
“The good thing about AdventHealth is that they’re really trying to follow the ministry of Christ and giving back to the community,” Lee said. “Other hospitals are only focused on revenue and amount of operations rather than education and outreach.”
Starting with only one specialty in robotics in 2015, now AdventHealth Gordon has grown to provide a multi-disciplinary robotics program with gynecology in 2016 and general surgery in 2017.
The student event
Since Lee joined the AdventHealth Gordon team, he’s worked with Bass to help high school students determine if a career in medicine is what they’re truly interested in, which is how Surgical Outreach Day was born.
“Nothing like this has ever been done in any hospital in Northwest Georgia,” Bass said as she introduced herself to students Monday afternoon. “We are very fortunate to be able to host this.”
The Surgical Outreach Day invites around four students from each local high school – Gordon Central, Calhoun, Sonoraville and Georgia Cumberland Academy – to learn more about surgery, medicine and robotics in the medical field.
Students had to apply and write an essay on why they were interested in medicine, at which point they were hand-selected by their schools to participate in this workshop. Over the course of the half-day event, students were able to learn techniques involved in traditional open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, suturing and robotic surgery, while working alongside surgeons and operating room staff.
“Any time they can interact with health care professionals and actually see and use technology, it’s exciting,” said Lori Fisher, Calhoun City Schools’ healthcare science teacher. “Whether or not they become surgeons, you give them that little extra.”
Fisher, who has seen previous students continue to become nurses and doctors who return to Gordon County, said her job as a teacher is rewarding.
“Mrs. Fisher’s class made me interested in medicine,” said Calhoun senior Patel. “I don’t really know exactly what field I’m interested in, but I came here to look at what it would be like as a surgeon.”
As a Georgia Cumberland Academy senior, Nnakwu said she knew she wanted to be a brain surgeon, inspired by the life of Ben Carson, but after a bit of working with machines during Monday’s event, she said robotic surgery might be a good back-up plan.
“The robotics is easier than I thought it would be,” Nnakwu said. “You have to have more hand-eye coordination.”
Nnakwu said she is glad to have been able to come to the outreach event to learn about different types of surgery and options within the medical field.
Being the third year Lee has hosted this event, he said he’s had previous students reach out to him after the class, asking more questions on his profession, requesting to view clips of robotic surgeries and even asking for advice.
“One of our past students, Mark, is at Mercer right now,” Lee said. “After this program, he wanted to go into anesthesia and decided to go for it. Having an opportunity like this pushed him further and encouraged him to find the greater things out there.”
This event is one of Lee’s main passions and he is thankful that AdventHealth Gordon supports his desire to educate youth in the area and provide them with a space to learn about medicine. He plans to continue this outreach day for years to come.