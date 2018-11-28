Calhoun City Schools Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley was recognized by Superintendent Michele Taylor during Monday’s board meeting for being recently identified as a finalist on the state level for the 2018 Financial Innovator of the Year. Taylor said Arista Financial Group sponsors the award each year and announces the finalists and winner at the Fall Annual Georgia Association of School Business Officials Conference in Augusta.
“We are so very proud of her for being recognized as a finalist,” Taylor said. “She does an outstanding job for Calhoun City Schools. She’s been a financial officer for several school districts, but we are blessed because we have her now.”
Wrisley said this award was for the Consolidation of Funds Initiative she has been working on for three years, and though this project has been stressful, it has been an overall good thing for the school district.
“With the times we’re in now, if we don’t continue to be innovative, I don’t know where the school systems are going to be,” Wrisley said. “It’s critical to constantly be thinking outside of the box.”
Taylor reported that Georgia was one of the few states that has tackled the Consolidation of Funds Initiative, and she is proud that Wrisley is one of the ones helping Georgia lead the way.
The Consolidation of Funds Initiative aims to fully consolidate federal, state, and local funds in specific Title I schools that operate school wide programs, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The DOE reports that once these funds are consolidated, the federal funds lose their identity as federal funds, and expenditures of those funds are no longer limited to the federal requirements for individual programs.
Also on Monday, Wrisley’s financial report reflected that ESPLOST — the 1-cent education special purpose, local option sales tax — collections in October of this year displayed a decrease from this time last year. 2018 ESPLOST funds for October totaled $250,250, while in 2017 they were at $275,817, which is the first month since March 2017 that current ESPLOST collections have been lower than the previous year.
In addition, the board decided to move forward with a request for access control for the Elementary and Primary Complex, accepting a bid recommendation from Director of Facilities Tom Griffith. Griffith said the school district already conducts business with Telenet Systems, and he suggested they accept this bid for $35,351, due to prior experience with the company as well as compatibility with system at the Middle and High School Campus.
Taylor said this motion would add access control to 16 doors at the complex, and will be easily expandable in the future. She said the new access cards would also work at all of the district’s campuses and would be purchased by the State Safety Grant.
Taylor also informed the board that Momon Construction is working on the central office building and moving forward with construction following the groundbreaking earlier this month.