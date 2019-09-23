Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said the new central office on South Wall Street will be ready for an open house on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.
Taylor announced the event during the Board of Education's regular monthly meeting on Monday, noting that the project looks to come in at about $35,000 under the original contractor bid for the 10,000-square-foot facility.
Ground was first broken for the office last November after the board approved a $2.6 million construction bid from Momon Construction for the project. The design of the building echos the architectural elements of the original College Street School that was established in 1902.
During the meeting, Taylor also praised Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley, who recently received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association and was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
Taylor also announced that Monday, Sept. 30, will be Paul Campbell Day for the school system as they honor the late long-time educator. That date would have marked his 85th birthday.
“Mr. Paul touched the lives of so many students and staff members during his tenure,” said Taylor. “I remember his helpfulness even when I was a student at Calhoun Junior High. Calhoun City Schools was blessed to have such a dedicated leader and role model. His work ethic and positive attitude were attributes that we hope to instill in all our students and staff. We miss Mr. Paul tremendously.”
She noted that the Paul Campbell Award for Perfect Attendance will be changed to the Paul Campbell Character Award, adding that more details about that will be released later.
Board members also recognized Calhoun High School's Advanced Placement scholars, with 33 students passing the AP exams to earn college credit for their work. AP Coordinator Madison Bunch said the school had a 68% pass rate, which is on par with state and national averages.
In other news, the board:
- Approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Local Board Governance Training Place and the Fiscal Year 2019 report.
- Approved the Fiscal Year 2019 Final Committed Fund Balances.
- Approved the company Empower as the system's supplemental retirement provider.
- Agreed to sell two surplus convention ovens.
- And approved a three-year for additional lease Sharp Multi-Function Printers.