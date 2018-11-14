“It’s my favorite event we do all year,” said Calhoun Elementary and Primary Schools’ Complex Principal Beth Holcomb of Veterans Day services.
Prior to the start of the complex-wide Veterans Day program, Holcomb could have been located in the cafeteria assisting with the complimentary breakfast and coffee, talking to other school faculty and staff members, or at the front of the room as she was preparing to speak.
Wearing an American flag scarf, Holcomb briefly explained how this program always makes her emotional. Seeing veterans honored in this way and given the appreciation they deserve is something she doesn’t take lightly.
Holcomb said even the school cafeteria was purposefully decorated, with a slideshow of veterans’ service pictures being projected on the multimedia screen as vets and their families ate breakfast. At each year’s celebration of veterans, she said there were always songs performed by student choirs and a veteran’s parade to conclude the event, where every classroom came to the main hallway to show their gratitude.
“We’ve had Vietnam veterans moved to tears after the parade because this was the welcome they never had coming back from the war,” Holcomb said.
In preparation of the program, students collectively made personal cards, hallway decorations, placemats and posters that displayed the American flag in the fashion of students’ painted handprints. On Friday, the day of the program, almost all students and staff were decked out in patriotic colors. Representatives from Calhoun High School’s video production class were also present as they filmed the entirety of the event.
After most of the families and veterans had trickled into the central hallway where risers and chairs were set up, Holcomb began the program by expressing her gratitude and anticipation of this event. Superintendent Michele Taylor also shared a couple of words of welcome on behalf of the board of education and thanked veterans for their presence and service.
Assistant Principal Jason Hawkins led the guests in a prayer and the pledge of allegiance was recited, at which time the second and third grade choir, Stinger Singers took the stage. Guided by Director Mandy Robertson, the students performed the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.” The third song performed by the chorus was “You Are Our Heroes,” a song written in response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Robertson thanked veterans for their service to the country on behalf of the entire choir.
The Jacket Jammers, the fourth and fifth grade choir also made an appearance under the lead of director Amy Austin. This choir of older students sang “God Bless America” and “All-American Me and You.” They also sang “Thank a Vet,” a song that included the lyrics “They gave us the best years of their youth to protect the red, white, and blue; if you love your country, thank a vet!”
One of the most memorable traditions that takes place in this annual Veterans Day event is a reenactment of the raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima. Yet this year, veteran D.A. Richardson decided to switch things up a bit and instead reenact raising a flag in the Philippines. Richardson explained how an American-controlled Philippines was attacked by Japan merely hours after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which was a significant event to him as both his uncle and father served in World War II.
Richardson, along with veterans Paul Clark and Brian Heiner, invited uniformed vets to the front of the room to assist with raising the flag, at which point Veteran Socorro Brito Pina, dressed in an Army combat uniform, made his way up. In front of five flags representing each branch of the military, the American flag was raised by these four veterans, contributing to the overwhelming sense of patriotism that enveloped the entire crowd.
According to Holcomb, this was not only a teaching opportunity for the students, but it was also a way to offer a huge thank you to veterans for their service to the country. As veterans walked through the hallway parade, with the words “thank you for your service” coming from the mouths of young children, Holcomb’s words rang true about this ceremony being one for the books.