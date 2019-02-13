4 Calhoun students named Governor's Honors semifinalists

Calhoun High School students Alex Repp, Andrew Eickman, Riley Anderson and Caleb McFarland have been selected as semifinalists for the Georgia Governor's Honors Program.
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. Semifinalists will attend interviews and auditions this month at Berry College in Rome.
We are proud of these students.
The subjects students are wishing to pursue at the program are as follows: Anderson, music/tenor; McFarland, engineering; Repp, mathematics; and Eickman, mathematics.