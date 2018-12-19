Seven Calhoun High School students recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference in Atlanta, hosted by Georgia Career and Technical Instruction.
The students who attended the conference, which was held at the Atlanta Renaissance Waverly Hotel, were Hyson Golden, Brady Carney, Gabe Cook, Nicholas McGill, Emmanuel Pena, Noah Jones and Joshua Crider. They were joined by teachers Kelly Bumgardner and Justin Lindsey.
Georgia CTI serves as an avenue for students with disabilities to learn self-advocacy, career exploration and the skills needed for successful transition into their career goals after graduation, according to a news released. It provides the leadership and personal growth opportunities that are a common thread found throughout each of our nationally recognized Georgia Career Technical Student Organizations, the release continued.
Georgia CTI is not an organization based on membership but exists as a support service for all students with disabilities to assist in career success. The CTI program is led by the Kelly Bumgardner, the CTI coordinator, who works with students enrolled in a Career, Technical and Agricultural Education courses.
The conference was an enlightening and beneficial experience the local students. The sessions they were able to attend included: Personality for Leaders; How to Prepare for a Job Interview; The Power of a Positive Attitude; Team Work; Financial Literacy; Job Readiness; Social Media; and Life After High School.
Students also had an opportunity to participate in an industry visit of SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. During the visit, students experienced all the aspects of the sports and entertainment marketing pathway to advance their exposure to career explorations in this field as well as incorporate putting into practice many employability skills. They learned about Braves history and got a close-up look at the unique areas of Major League Baseball’s newest ballpark.