In the final regular-season contests for Calhoun Basketball’s seniors, the Lady Jackets outlasted the Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe Lady Warriors 55-50 while the Yellow Jackets fell 78-67 in overtime. In between the girls and boys’ games, eight basketball seniors were honored. They were: Erin Barnes, Anna George, Caleb Boone, Grant Gilmer, Cedric Lacey, Gage Maffetone, Tononcito Martha and Casey Poole.
Lady Jackets topple LFO
After a back-and-forth first half, the Calhoun Lady Jackets (16-10, 11-6 Region 6-AAA) used an 11-3 run in the latter half of the third quarter to defeat the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Lady Warriors (8-18, 4-13 Region 6-AAA) 55-50. Freshman Britiya Curtis led the way with 15 points.
“I knew (LFO) could give us problems,” Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. “We had to get our ball screen defense straightened out a little bit at halftime and I think we played much better in the second half.”
At one point, the contest was tied 30-30 in the third quarter. However, Calhoun would close the frame up 41-33. The Lady Jackets would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the contest.
Seniors Erin Barnes and Anna George combined for 19 points in the victory. Echols said not only have the two contributed on the court, but also off of it as well.
“It was exciting for me and I hope it was for them,” Echols said. “I told them, after the game in the locker room, they set the bar pretty high for my expectations of seniors. They’re athletes, they’re great young ladies and they’re class acts.”
“Erin (Barnes) was a great asset to our locker room in that she would motivate us,” Echols continued. “She would lead us sometimes in our (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). I don’t know that I’ve ever gone through a day without seeing Anna smile or encouraging her teammates. Every day, she comes in an hour early to put work in.”
Calhoun had quite the turnaround from last year. Echols said when he arrived at the school, he desired to set an expectation, and the players bought in.
“I think it’s been a great year just because (of) the effort they put forth and hopefully the lessons they learned outside the basketball court,” Echols said. “That’s what to me defines a successful year.”
With the regular season now over, the Lady Jackets will be the No. 5 seed of the Region 6-AAA tournament, hosted by North Murray High School. They begin play on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. Should Calhoun make it past Tuesday’s contest, the team will suit up again on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Mountaineer Arena.
“We tell our team you’re always remembered by what happens after Feb. 1,” Echols said. “Everything that we worked for is for now. I think it’s going to be an exciting tournament because I think anybody in this region can beat anybody else. If you look at the score night-in-and-night-out I think is evidence of that. I feel like we can go into any game and we can win by 20 or lose by 20.”
Yellow Jackets cannot close out; fall in OT
Overtime proved to be the nemesis once again for the Calhoun Yellow Jackets, as they fell to the visiting Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (22-4, 13-3 Region 6-AAA) 78-67. The Jackets were outscored 17-6 in the four-minute OT session.
“I thought we were in good shape,” Yellow Jackets head coach Vince Layson said. “The foul situation was in our favor, but I don’t know what it is. I feel like whichever team strikes first gets that momentum. There was a timeout and (there’s) two minutes left and you could feel the weight of the world on the guys’ shoulders.”
This game had a few parallels to Calhoun/North Murray at The Hive back on Jan. 7. Calhoun had a lead late in the fourth, the Mountaineers rallied and won in overtime 55-49.
““We don’t have the bully on the playground mentality when it comes to late-game situations,” Layson said. “Between this game and North Murray, … we had the bully on the playground mentality for the first 95% of the game. It’s just that other 5%, we haven’t been able to get it.”
To begin the game, Layson featured an all-senior starting lineup of Casey Poole, Gage Maffetone, Grant Gilmer, Caleb Boone and Tononcito Martha. Senior Cedric Lacey did not start, but saw significant playing time on the court.
“They’re a selfless group,” Layson said. “It took us all of 20 seconds for us to figure out who it was going to be. They came out and they played phenomenal basketball early on. The energy was great and it was fun to see those guys out there.”
Senior Gage Maffetone led the Yellow Jackets with 27 points in the effort. Boone added nine, Poole chipped in six and Lacey recorded two.
“It’s sad, to be honest,” Layson said on senior night. “A lot of these guys have been around for quite sometime. From October to February, they’re your family. It’s tough to think this may be their last game, especially at home, you get to have with those guys.”
With the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Jackets prep for the Region 6-AAA tournament at North Murray High School. Calhoun will be the No. 4 seed and will begin play on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
“You’ve got those two overtime losses to the two top teams. You know you can play with them,” Layson said. “You need to go take out those frustrations out on whoever lines up from you in game one because … your season and, (for) some of them, careers are on the line if you don’t get that win.”