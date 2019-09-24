The Calhoun Lady Jackets defeated Murray County 9-4 on senior night on Thursday at Calhoun High School. The region victory moves Calhoun’s record to 15-10 overall and 6-1 in region play.
“I’m thankful we scored nine runs against Murray Co. but our team is so much better than that,” Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said in an emailed statement. “We’re not producing offensively like we’re capable of doing. We’re leaving too many runners on base, and we’re making poor decisions at the plate and not making adjustments.”
Sophomores Espee Reyes and Paris Kirby led the way offensively with three hits apiece, combining for two doubles and three RBIs.
Thursday evening, Calhoun High School took time to honor the three senior Lady Jackets: Erin Barnes, Carlie Henderson and Lona Sims.
“Our seniors, Erin Barnes, Carlie Henderson and Lona Sims, are three of my favorite players ever,” Smith said. “They are competitive, have great attitudes, are very coachable and they’re just all-around outstanding people.”
Sims pitched all seven innings for the Lady Jackets, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out five batters. Batting-wise, the three seniors combined for three hits, three RBIs and scored five of Calhoun’s nine runs.
“They are great leaders and they are highly respected by their teammates,” Smith said. “They won a State Championship as sophomores and I wish for them another one their last season as a Lady Jacket.”
As of this writing, the Lady Jackets have at the very least assured themselves of third place in regional standings. Tuesday night’s regular-season finale against Sonoraville will determine second place in the region. Look for the story in the next print edition of the Calhoun Times or check out our website, calhountimes.com, for the online version of the story.