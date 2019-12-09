Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.