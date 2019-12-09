Calhoun Softball junior catcher Lyndi Rae Davis has been tabbed to participate in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Junior All-Star Softball Game, scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The game will take place at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
During the 2019 season, Davis hit a remarkable .505 average, leading the Lady Jackets in hits (50), doubles (10), home runs (13) and RBIs (39).
The Lady Jackets made it to the final four of the GHSA State Softball Tournament in Columbus, but fell to eventual state champion Ringgold.