GIRLS
The Calhoun Lady Jackets continued their winning ways with an 8-0 shutout of Haralson County on Tuesday. It is head coach Taylor Sumrall’s ninth win of 2019, as the team record improves to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the region.
The Lady Jackets saw goals from seven different players. Iris Roman led the offensive attack with two goals. Hannah Dimeler, Melany Sanchez, Emily Sorrow, Mari Morales, Anna Brannon, and Adamirez Perez each recorded one.
The Lady Jackets are in the home stretch of the 2019 regular season campaign with two games remaining, both regional clashes. They face Coahulla Creek on the road next Tuesday followed by senior night versus Adairsville on Thursday.
BOYS
In the boys’ edition, Calhoun dominated Haralson County 10-0 on Tuesday for its third win in a row. The Jackets are now 7-6-2 overall and 5-1 in regional competition.
Calhoun had multiple contributors to the offensive output, as eight players found the back of the net. Mikey Lopez and Brandon Barrios each scored twice. Oscar Huerta, Paco Pena, Edward Soto, Homie Huitanda, Simon Cremer, and Julian Santiago.
Calhoun’s next contest is a road trip to Coahulla Creek on Tuesday, before closing the season on senior night versus Adairsville.