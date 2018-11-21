On Sunday, during Calhoun’s Christmas Open House, the Calhoun Times went downtown to ask shoppers and residents what they were thankful for this year, if there’s anything they’re specifically looking forward to and if they have any significant Thanksgiving memories. Although many were out shopping specifically for Christmas gifts, some took time to reflect why it’s important to celebrate thankfulness.
Sydney Price
“I’m thankful for being home. We usually go down to see grandparents in Florida, but this is our first year in Calhoun so we’re staying here. It’ll be fun.”
April Price
“I’m thankful for my family. Of course, we have to have deviled eggs, and my husband just has to have canned cranberry sauce and it has to be canned, it can’t be from scratch.”
Gail Stephenson
“I am thankful for my family and my health and I’m also thankful that Jesus died for us. I’m also thankful I have a job and that I have more than I need.”
Marilyn Hefner
“I’m thankful for family, health, living in America, friends, just everything. When my parents were alive, my dad did all the cooking. I remember that and I miss that so much because they’re both gone now.”
Zip Holland
“I’m just thankful for my health and business is awesome, good friends, and it’s really been a great year. One year my mother and my family got to ride on a carriage together in Resaca after spending time together all day.”
Allison Mulkey
“I’m thankful for family, friends, good health and our little community. I think it’s always good to give thanks for everything you’re blessed with, because there are so many that aren’t as fortunate as we are, and it’s good to be grateful. I love getting together with family and having a good time.”
Abby Bateman
“Food and water.”
Jacob Bateman
“My family.”
In related news, on Thanksgiving Day, Owen Security Solutions will be hosting a holiday meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Voluntary Action Center. Representatives from local churches volunteer at this yearly event, helping serve the general public who come as guests.