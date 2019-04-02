In November of 1999, Tony Pyle, now the Calhoun police chief, helped bring James Stanfield to the department. Nearly 20 years later, Stanfield announced his retirement from the police force.
“Police retirement is something special,” the Calhoun Police Department posted on Facebook following Stanfield’s announcement. “Bravery, compassion and dedication must all be combined in order for a man or woman to persevere to retirement.”
When Pyle was sergeant in 1999, he brought Stanfield on as a night shift patrolman – a job that developed into a long-term career for Stanfield.
Stanfield worked in logistics for the past few years, according to Pyle, which meant he was often working around the clock. Pyle said the general public is often not aware that logistics within a police department are essential to their operations, and Stanfield was one of those working behind the scenes to benefit the bigger picture.
Pyle said Stanfield told supervisors he would be retiring in the middle of March, and his last day with the department will be April 26. Stanfield did, however, elect to take remaining vacation days and add them to his retirement, meaning his last day physically on the job was Thursday, Pyle said.
The Calhoun chief said the department would miss Stanfield’s presence and that the sergeant’s determination and standards set a high bar for the rest of the department.
“I’ve known Sgt. James Stanfield for a long time. He’s a great public servant and a great police officer,” Pyle said. “I was responsible for bringing Stanfield to our department, and it’s one of the best moves I’ve made as a supervisor here.”
Pyle said he doesn’t know how Stanfield will specifically spend his retirement, but since the sergeant is also retired from the U.S. Navy, Pyle expects him to take time off and enjoy having a freer schedule.