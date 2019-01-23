“Several years ago, we used to do a week of ‘Complex Student Investigations,’ where students could select a topic to study and it was project-based,” Calhoun Elementary and Primary Complex Principal Beth Holcomb said. “And from that we decided we could provide that to our students throughout the year.”
Holcomb, who is proud to be a graduate of Calhoun City Schools, explained how this year the Educational Complex moved into implementing a new form of education — project-based learning labs that require creative thinking and practical problem solving. The principal said while the 1,800 students in her schools get intensive training in mathematics, science, reading and history, they also need to learn some 21st century skills to best prepare themselves for their futures.
“The main reason we wanted to do this is we understand our kids need foundational skills but also collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking,” she said. “We wanted to give them opportunities to also figure out how to use technology to produce rather than just being consumers of technology.”
So starting in August, the Complex began to work PBL labs into the weekly routine of each class, rotating it into each teacher’s schedule along with classes like music, art, gym and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
And over the past months of implementing this new learning approach, Holcomb and one of her assistant principals Allison Eubanks have both noticed significant changes in students’ energy and attitudes. They’ve also noticed the amount of behavioral issues has decreased as a result of more interactive learning.
“There’s definitely a layer of excitement with it being in the commons area, the kids get so excited when they walk by,” Eubanks said.
The schools’ administration gave the students the opportunity to vote on what they wanted to study, and popular topics included underwater marine life, puppetry, dinosaurs, ancient Egyptian culture and archaeology. Both Holcomb and Eubanks think offering a sense of autonomy to the students has allowed them to facilitate their own learning.
In the two PBL labs, the Calhoun Primary side (kindergarten through second-grade) is themed “caves” and teacher Audrey McMillan said she learns just as much as her students. Entering her classroom, it’s easy to tell a lot of work went into decorating the room to appear to be like a cave, with stalagmites and stalactites made out of construction paper, “bats” flying around and activities ready to capture students’ attention.
“Our school purchased headlights for everyone and we’re going to turn the lights out so they can crawl around and find things. It’s kind of like a scavenger hunt,” said McMillan, who has facilitated the caves theme for the past several weeks. “My class goes by so fast, I’ve just got so much to tell them!”
And just across the hall is Calhoun Elementary School’s PBL lab, which is themed to represent ancient Egyptian culture, a theme being explored for the next several weeks. The PBL teacher for the elementary school (third grade to fifth grade) is Julie Morgan, who said she just started this new unit a couple weeks ago and is still in the process of getting her room decorated.
“I’m letting (students) decorate it how they want to, it’s kind of a competition which grade can cover a wall first,” said Morgan, showing that students each have their own wall space which they’ve been slowly filling up with their art projects. “We’re just introducing the pyramids, sarcophagi and hieroglyphics right now, giving the unit a shell, and we’ll do hands-on things later on.”
Holcomb thinks that implementing these new programs in at the Complex will help students develop skills they need moving on to middle and high school, but also in the workforce.
“Creative thinking is a skill we should be building and having these opportunities is going to advance our students well beyond high school and into successful careers,” Holcomb said. “These skills will be necessary for survival.”
Each PBL unit changes after around nine weeks, depending on the group of students and teacher, and both Morgan and McMillan noticed during their first shift between units that students were disappointed they had to stop learning about their first themes, which were ocean exploration for primary students and crime scene investigation for elementary students.
Holcomb said the school’s plan is to continue project-based learning units to keep students engaged, learning new skills and stretching their education to expand beyond general subjects.