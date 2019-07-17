Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor attended last week’s legislative advocacy conference held in Washington, D.C., to talk to lawmakers about her concerns regarding the future of public education.
Taylor is a member of the American Association of School Administrators’ Governing Board, and board members have dual responsibilities: rhey represent their home state on the governing board and they report the work of the governing board to their home state affiliate.
“As an AASA Governing Board member, I see the value of connecting with U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, as well as many of our U.S. representatives in Congress,” said Taylor. “I know Congressman Graves personally, having graduated from the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Calhoun Gordon County Program in 2002 with him. School superintendents appreciate that he takes the time to meet with local and state representatives from all sectors of the community, especially education.”
Taylor attended the event with fellow superintendents Eric Arena of Putnam County Schools, Michael Duncan of Pike County Schools and Jason Branch of Oconee County Schools. She said her primary topics of concern were school safety, community health and mental health.
“Superintendents from all 50 states have multiple opportunities to advocate for public education throughout the year. The annual advocacy conference is a time for school leaders to meet with policy analysts and to discuss legislative priorities that promote public education,” Taylor explained. “Georgia is blessed to have all 180 school districts represented in the national association. The only other state that has 100% participation is Alabama.”
She said the legislators she and the other superintendents met with were receptive to their input, and she was grateful to the lawmakers for making time during the start of the current legislative session to meet with them.
“It’s important to share our school success stories and to also highlight many of the challenges our school face,” Taylor said. “We need to be the voice for our children and to advocate on their behalf every chance we get.”
She went on to day that Calhoun City Schools appreciates the support of U.S. Senators Isakson and Perdue and U.S. Representatives Tom Graves, Drew Ferguson and Jody Hice, who took time out of their busy schedules to meet with superintendents.