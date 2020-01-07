Last Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced its 2019 All-State high school football team for all classification levels. In Class AAA, Calhoun junior running back Jerrian Hames earned an all-state honorable mention.
Hames was heavily utilized throughout 2019, usually handling 20 or more carries per game. Hames was a huge factor in every game for the Jackets this past year, including a 28-carry, 154-yard performance against the Morgan County Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. Hames would cross the goal line on three separate occasions to lift the Yellow Jackets into the second round.
Calhoun went 10-2 in 2019, falling in the second round of the state playoffs at Peach County High School. Next season, the Jackets will move to Region 7-AAAAA, which will include Blessed Trinity, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland (Cartersville) High Schools.