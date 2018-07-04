Calhoun’s Got Talent Hits the Stage!

Seventeen contestants comprising fourteen acts were chosen to compete in the Harris Arts Center’s fundraiser, Calhoun’s Got Talent. They will perform on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m. Contestants include LaToya Aker, Darlene Arnold, Brandon Bagley, Aaron Blake, Brook Dyer, Bri & Blair Hall, Alex Higgins, Mason Mattila, Lauren McDougle, April Price, The Songsmiths (Mary Nell Podgorny, Calvin Smith and Susan Wilerson), Catherine Thompson, Dustin Wallace and Chris Williams.
Audience goers will be entertained by talented singers and musicians, who ranged in age from high school to grandparents, and whose musical styles ran the gamut from country to classical.
Don’t miss the opportunity to send your favorites on to the second and final round on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the July 28 show and Aug. 4 finale are $20 per night or may be purchased as a two-show package for $35. Tickets are available at the Harris Arts Center or online at www.harrisartscenter.com.
Gordon Hospital is proud to be the sponsor of Calhoun’s Got Talent 2018.