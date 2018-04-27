2018 Calhoun’s Got Talent Auditions at the Harris Arts Center

Calhoun’s Got Talent, a very popular and successful fundraiser for the Harris Arts Center, returns on July 28 and Aug. 4, 2018, 7 p.m. We are so excited to be increasing the prize money to $1000 People’s Choice and $1000 Judge’s Award to be given to the two top prize winners this year.
Talent of all types is welcome, and may be groups or individuals. Contestants must be 13 years of age or older as of July 8, 2018. Professional entertainers are not eligible. Those residing outside Gordon County are eligible to enter the competition.
Auditions are scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, 6 - 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested in competing must call the arts center at 706 629-2599 to set up an audition time and date. A panel of professionals with music and theater experience will select the initial roster of contestants for Calhoun’s Got Talent. Once the performances have begun, the contestant’s fate lies in the hands of the audience and the judges. Popular votes and the decision of the judges will send a group of finalists to the second show, where two winners will each receive a $1000 prize.
Singer, songwriter, and musician, Jackson Lawrence, will direct the show. Jackson tours the U.S. and has shared the stage with national acts such as Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson, Ty Herndon, Steve Wariner, Randy Houser, and many others. He has had the privilege of performing at some of the most prestigious venues in the industry including The Grand Ole Opry, Red Rocks Amphitheater, and The Ryman Auditorium, to name a few. Jackson has recorded two EPs, “Echoes,” and “Heartaches and Love Letters.”
The show has consistently played to sold out audiences. Proceeds from Calhoun’s Got Talent support the roster of quality artistic programming offered to the Calhoun community throughout the year. Tickets are $20 per person per show. A two show package is offered for $35. Tickets may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling 706 629-2599 with credit card information.