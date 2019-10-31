Calhoun's Reilly Fain and Sonoraville's Raleigh Hooper have been selected to participate in the 2019 Georgia Athletic Coaches' Association's North-South All-Star Junior Volleyball Classic. The match will take place at Westside Macon High School on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Fain's junior campaign at Calhoun High School saw her record 145 kills, 61 aces, 34 digs and 97 total blocks.
"I am extremely proud of Reilly for her hard work and determination this year," Lady Jackets head coach Randy Rice said in an emailed statement. "She was a force for us as a Middle Hitter/Blocker. She has been battling a shoulder injury most of the season and never missed a practice. Reilly unselfishly works with younger players to help them improve to compete."
Hooper, who played both setter and outside hitter for the Lady Phoenix this season, finished the year first in kills (173), first in assists (363), second in aces (87), third in total blocks (33), and fourth in digs (76). She had the most assists of any player in AAA in a 6-2 offense (two setters). She was also ninth in AAA in aces. Hooper was named to the First-Team 5-AAA All-Area Team this season.
"Raleigh is a team captain who is a great kid both on and off the court," Lady Phoenix head coach Trace Vaughn said in an emailed statement. "She is eager to learn and works hard every day. She has a passion for the game, and the fact that she's only played volleyball for three years, with this being only her second year setting, and was able to achieve a state-level honor speaks volume for her work ethic, commitment and talent level."
Fain and Hooper will join juniors from across the state at the volleyball classic. All stats mentioned courtesy of Calhoun and Sonoraville's respective coaches.