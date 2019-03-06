Ten student dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County at the Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled event in May.
The event, which is presented by Mohawk Industries, will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a student show on May 30 and a grand finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Tickets will be available from 2-4 p.m. on March 24 at the box office located in the United Way office inside the Calhoun Depot. Tickets will then be available online beginning the next day.
The ten couples are made up of students enrolled at high schools in Gordon County.
The couples dancing are:
♦ Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge;
♦ Megan Wright and Logan Parker;
♦ Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes;
♦ Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson;
♦ Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee;
♦ Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques;
♦ Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman;
♦ Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray;
♦ Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick;
♦ Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta.
Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center.
As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through a series of newspaper articles featuring the dance couples, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves 18 local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.