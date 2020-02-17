A combined six points was the difference between advancement and elimination as the Calhoun Lady Jackets, Yellow Jackets and Gordon Central Lady Warriors seasons came to a close over the weekend.
The Calhoun Lady Jackets were eliminated from the state playoffs after a 43-40 loss at Morgan County. Entering the contest, the Lady Jackets had won eight of their last 10 games. Calhoun's final record checks out at 18-12.
The Lady Warriors lost 59-58 at Bremen to bring their season to a close. Gordon Central made it to the state playoffs for the third season in a row, but each time have not made it past round one. GC's final record stands at 17-10.
In a Saturday night matchup, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets took the Franklin County Lions the distance, but ultimately came up on the shorter end 65-63 in double overtime. In his final varsity game, Calhoun senior Caleb Boone led the way with 15 points. Freshman Dylan Faulkner chipped in 12 points. Seniors Gage Maffetone and Tono Martha added nine and eight, respectively.