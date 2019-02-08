Calhoun’s Barton to play at next level with the University of Pikeville

Bralin Barton, one of the most dangerous and elusive wide receivers in Region 6-AAA over the past few seasons and a key cog in the Calhoun offense, shared that he is taking his talents to the University of Pikeville (Ky.) on Wednesday as part of Calhoun High’s National Signing Day festivities.
Barton, who’s speed is guaranteed to be an asset at the next level, is ecstatic to have the opportunity to turn the page on his next chapter.
“I’m just filled with excitement, it’s a special day,” Barton said. “It’s even more special because I get to share it with my family and friends. This is something I have looked forward to my entire life. I’m ready for the next challenge and the opportunity to test myself and grow as a player.”
With the help of Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb, Barton linked up with the University of Pikeville a few weeks ago, and he knew right away that he would be a great fit in that program.
“Coach Lamb pointed in their direction recently, so I’m grateful for that” Barton said. “A week before I even visited, they offered me because they really wanted me to join the team, so I said yes. I was really looking into Notre Dame College in Ohio, but I took my visit to Pikeville and I feel in love. It definitely had a Calhoun feel to it.”
Even though it is apparent Barton is anticipating his next step, he will never forget his time as a Jacket.
“We are one big family here,” Barton said. “These players and these coaches are like brothers to me. I’ll always remember the wins, but most of all I remember the bonds we made.”
Barton even hinted that his future will hopefully include football, just perhaps not playing it himself.
“My goal is to eventually coach,” Barton said. “That is my long-term goal. But in the meantime I’m looking forward to winning some championships with Pikeville.”