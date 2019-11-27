In support of the City of Calhoun Police Department, the local American Legion has made a generous donation to allow the department to buy a bulletproof protective vest for one of their canine officers.
Commander Bruce Henderson of American Legion Post No. 47 met with Police Chief Tony Pyle and Captain Ken Carson this week to present the check.
Pyle expressed his gratitude for the donation.
"To the members of the Paul Gwin Post No. 47 American Legion in Calhoun, Georgia, I would like to say, on behalf of the men and women of the Calhoun Police Department, Mayor James Palmer and the city’s K9s, thank you very much and God bless you all,” he said.