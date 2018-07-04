Calhoun Rotary inducts new officers

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the Calhoun Rotarians, their families and friends when they met at Stoneleigh, historical home of Jim Lay, for the annual pre-Fourth of July picnic on June 28, 2018.
Stoneleigh has been the site of many previous Rotary events, thanks to Jim Lay’s hospitality. The event was catered by David Burton and his staff, who provided delicious food. Homemade ice cream was furnished by Dianne Kirby.
Immediate Past President Jim Rosencrance inducted the new officers for the 2018-2019 year beginning July 1. The new officers are: Laura Rader Roberson, president; Nathan Serritt, secretary; David Scoggins, treasurer; Russell Dudley, Sergeant-at-Arms and program coordinator. Jim Mathews remains the Foundation chairperson and Scope Denmon is the incoming president.
There will be no Rotary meeting the week of July 4, but meetings resume at full speed ahead the week following.
Pictured, left to right: David Scoggings, treasurer; Russell Dudgley, Seargeant-at-Arms and program chair; Laura Rader Roberson, president; Nathan Serritt, secretary; and Jim Rosencrance, past president.