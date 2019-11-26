The Calhoun Rotary Club was pleased to welcome its new member, Brian Burton, during its weekly meeting recently.
Burton, who is a financial advisor with Edward Jones, was sponsored by Jim Rosencrance.
Also attending the meeting was Mike Evelti, director of Student Services at Gordon County Schools. Evelti was guest of Kim Fraker, GCS superintendent.
Following the induction ceremony, a business meeting was held, chaired by President BJ Robinson.
The Calhoun Rotary Club Christmas Party is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. at Harris Arts Guild.