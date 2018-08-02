Calhoun Rotary Club welcomes new members

Calhoun’s Rotary Club began the new Rotation Year by seeing President Laura Rader Roberson inducted the newest members, Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle and Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Rev. Ed Archer.
Chief Pyle was sponsored by Dianne Kirby, while Rev. Archer was sponsored by Charles Prater, Jim Rosencrance, Jim Mathews, Doug Todd, and Milton Stewart.
Calhoun Rotary welcomes these leaders of the community to Rotary International and extend our best wishes.
The Club was also pleased to welcome guest Wess McDaniel, who was invited to attend by Scott Wycoff. Scott works for Edward Jones Financial and Wess will be joining the company soon.
Pictured left to right: Doug Todd; Jim Rosencrance; Tony Pyle; Jim Mathews; Rev. Ed Archer; Scott Wycoff, Wess McDaniel. Front row: Dianne Kirby; Laura R. Roberson.