Calhoun Rotary Club welcomes DA to latest meeting

During the latest meeting of the Calhoun Rotary Club, Program Chair Bill Thompson introduced speaker Rosemary Greene, District Attorney of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
The Cherokee Judicial Circuit is composed of Bartow and Gordon Counties. The district attorney is the Chief Prosecuting Officer and Greene has held the position since 2013. She says the job fulfills an ambition she has had since childhood.
Greene also explained that the court has specialty functions such as Drug Court and Domestic Violence. Accompanying Greene was Julia Richards, the director of Victim Assistance and Facility Dog Handler. She brought along Pilgrim, the Courthouse Facility Dog, whose role is to help children who are victims of crime or who are testifying in cases. Pilgrim’s duties are to help children (and adults) feel more at ease in the often intimidating courtroom setting.
Also attending the meeting was Tony Pyle, incoming Chief of Police for the City of Calhoun.
Pictured left to right: Julia Richards and Pilgrim; Bill Thompson; Rosemary Greene: Tony Pyle; Jim Rosencrance.