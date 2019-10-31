Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor hosted her fellow Rotarians at the new central office on South Wall Street.
Members viewed a slide show featuring the genesis of the Calhoun City Schools, which began in 1902. Rotarian and Retired Educator Jim Lay was recognized for his role in the City School System.
Attending the presentation were the ROTAKIDS, the youngest group of future Rotarians. CCS is the proud sponsor of the ROTAKIDS, which is the only such club in Georgia. The local club is involved with the Calhoun Rotary Club.
One of the ROTAKIDS, Cate Rutlands, proudly mentioned she had grandparents who served as board members in the early years of the Calhoun City Schools.
The R-KIDS were accompanied by their teacher/sponsor, Angie Gravitt. Each member spoke about their yearly calendar of service to the community. To highlight the gathering, club treasurer David Scoggins presented the Rotary Yearly Cash Donation to the CCS REACH Program.
The money funds a college education scholarship, which is applied for at the eighth grade level and then awarded to a graduating senior.
Jim Rosencrance introduced his guest Brian Burton.