The Calhoun Rotary Golf Tournament is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Fields Ferry Golf Course, and organizer Jim Rosencrance said there is still room for a few more teams.
The annual tournament benefits the Rotary Club’s youth programs, such as scholarships. The format will be an 18-hole, four player scramble, and 16 teams were already signed up by Tuesday.
“There is still room for another six or eight teams,” said Rosencrance.
Registration is $400 per team (or $100 per player), and hole sponsorship is available for $200. A box lunch will be included, and prizes will be awarded for two different flights for first and second place, closest to the pin and longest drive.
There will also be a $1,000, one shot giveaway. As each team passes the putting green during the round, each player will have the chance to make a 10 foot putt. Every player that makes the put will have the opportunity to hit from the 100 yard marker on hole No. 18, and the person who hits closest to the hole will win $1,000.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, with a shotgun start planned at 1 p.m.
Entry forms are available at Fields Ferry or by email to proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. For more information, contact Rosencrance at 706-263-6631.