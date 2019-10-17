Calhoun Rotary Club President BJ Robinson said on Thursday that the club's annual golf tournament Wednesday was a sound success, with 18 four-player teams competing and 23 hole sponsors contributing.
"This is by far the biggest fundraiser of the year" for the club, Robinson said, noting that they raised about $2,000 more than last year.
The money traditionally funds scholarships for local high school seniors, and it will this year as well, but Robinson said they are considering a change to the way they typically dole out the funds.
Rotary usually gives out several scholarships, but Robinson said club leaders are thinking about giving a more meaningful amount.
"We are in a financial situation where I think we could do a lot more," he said.
As for the golf tournament, Robinson said it was a close competition this year and that the winning team shot a 51.
The Rotary Club's second biggest fundraiser is the annual Christmas reef sale, which will begin soon.