Members of the Calhoun Rotary Club are now accepting orders for Christmas wreaths, made of natural fir, with a red velvet bow. The cost of the wreaths is $37 and all proceeds go to help fund youth programs supported by Calhoun Rotary. Orders are being received now through Thursday, Nov. 21. For further information or to place an order contact Dianne Kirby at 770-548-5757 or see any Calhoun Rotarian.
Calhoun Rotary Club now taking orders of Christmas wreaths
