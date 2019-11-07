Rotary wreaths

Dianne Kirby displays one of the Christmas wreathes which can be ordered now by contacting any member of Calhoun Rotary.

 Contributed

Members of the Calhoun Rotary Club are now accepting orders for Christmas wreaths, made of natural fir, with a red velvet bow. The cost of the wreaths is $37 and all proceeds go to help fund youth programs supported by Calhoun Rotary. Orders are being received now through Thursday, Nov. 21. For further information or to place an order contact Dianne Kirby at 770-548-5757 or see any Calhoun Rotarian.

