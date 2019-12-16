The Calhoun Rotary Club recently heard from representatives of Hamilton Health Care System during their weekly meeting.
Rotarian Kimberly Reynolds introduced guest speaker Jeff Myers, CEO and president of the organization. Myers has held this position in Dalton since 2009. Accompanying the speaker was Todd Harrison, executive director of Business Development, and Calhoun Rotarian Danny Wright, who is also a VP with Hamilton Health Care System.
Myers explained that HHCS had its origins in Dalton in 1919 when Hamilton Memorial Hospital was founded. It has evolved continuously and is now a private, not-for-profit regional medical center.
Historically, Hamilton Medical Center was the first to be accredited by the Joint Commission for Accreditation of Hospitals. Half a century later the hospital has grown and added many specialty medical services, including long term health care, an expanded Wellness Center, other major surgeries such as open heart, and will soon add a child learning center to help working parents.
One significant expansion is the Hamilton Physicians Group Campus at 160 Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. Myers said he looks forward to continuing to expand service areas as well as improve access.
Rotarian Lillian Towe, who is the communications officer for the club, has a personal connection with then Hamilton Memorial Hospital in 1974, having been one of the first group of four Filipina Registered Nurses who worked as staff nurses.
Other guests at the Rotary Club meeting were Phil Eberly, president of Lead Edge Design Group; Amanda Rostin, design engineer with Lead Edge Design Group; and Nathan Rademacher, vice president of Sonoraville High School's Interact Club.