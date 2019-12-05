Members of the Calhoun Rotary Club gathered Tuesday night at the Harris Arts Center for their annual Christmas celebration.
Tom and Renae Petty provided seasonal music while playing guitar and the hammered dulcimer, respectively. While they mostly offered classical-style songs and hymns, Tom did break out an entertaining rendition of "Even Santa Gets the Blues."
The event also featured a catered dinner, games and gifts.
Members and their guests were rolling with laughter during one particular game, when the dozens of people in attendance formed a circle and passed gifts around. The trick was, as traditional Christmas stories were read aloud, the direction of the passing changed direction any time the word "right" or "left" was read, and the stories had been altered to include those words at a frequent rate.
The individuals holding gifts when the final story concluded were then either tasked with singing a Christmas song or answering holiday-themed trivia questions.
Olivia Moore wound up with the one box that kept making squeaking noises as it was passed around. She opened it to find a toy hamster inside.
All Rotary members received a special Christmas ornament for their trees, and the people who had to sing or answer a trivia question were gifted poinsettias.