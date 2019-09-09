Rotary program chair and Calhoun attorney Bill Thompson introduced recently Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge Jeff Watkins to the Calhoun Rotary Club.
Watkins, a Cartersville native, was accompanied by his wife Kay. He has a long history of service in the Bartow County area. He was named to his post by Gov. Brian Kemp in July of this year.
Along with the judge and wife were retired Superior Court Judge Tom Pope and his wife Kay.
Our other guests were Larry Johnson, retired dean of the Dalton State College School of Business, and his wife Kathy Johnson, who is the president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and Eric Dunkel, regional director of Network Development for AdventHealth Gordon, who was guest of Rotarian Garrett Nudd.