The Calhoun Rotary Club recently welcomed guests representing Gordon County Schools, including guest speaker and fellow Rotarian Kimberly Fraker, superintendent, Charles Walraven, chairman of the Gordon County Board of Education, and Amy Parker, director of communications and CEO of the College and Career Academy.
The officials were accompanied by two seniors, Cameron West, student body president at Gordon Central High School, and Alan Stone, student body president at Sonoraville High School.
Fraker announced that her priorities for the county schools are literacy and leadership. The emphasis on reading proficiency should begin no later than the third grade and continue throughout the student’s academic career, she said.
Fraker shared statistics showing steady progress toward the set goals, and she also shared a data about the system’s budget and expenditures.
The two students gave recognition to the quality of their educational experiences and consistent mentoring from their teachers. West plans on majoring in biology and health sciences in college and Stone plans to become a special education teacher.
Guests attending the meeting were Helen Jones, mother of Rotarian Giles Jones, and visiting Rotarian Jessica Fleetwood from Cartersville.