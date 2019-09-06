Calhoun Rotary President Boyce Robinson inducted the third new member last week since taking office.
The club welcomed Daniel Bell, managing editor of the Calhoun Times, as a new member. Bell worked at the Rome News-Tribune and the Daily Citizen-News in Dalton before coming to Calhoun three months ago. Bell was sponsored by Alan Robertson.
Immediately following the induction ceremony, Program Chair Bruce Thomas introduced guest speaker Blake Poole, vice president of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. Poole is a graduate of Furman University and worked for Delta Airlines in Atlanta for 29 years and was involved in the development of the Gordon College and Career Academy before coming to Chattanooga Airport. He was accompanied by his wife, Sabrina.
Via Power Point Presentation he explained that Chattanooga Airport serves as a hub for United, Delta, American and Allegiant Airlines. A significant development is the solar farm, which is in its third phase. This project creates energy for the airport and the surplus is sold to TVA.
Other significant projects in the works are the expansion of terminals, more TSA check points, the increase of gates and the construction of parking decks.
Other guests were Phil Eberly and Amanda Roslin from the Lead Edge Designer Group, AviationDesign and Consultants, working at the Calhoun Airport; and Jim Johnson, who is on the Board of Directors at the Calhoun Airport. All were guests of Bill Thompson.
Other guests were Eric Dunkel of AdventHealth Gordon, invited by Garrett Nudd, and Kelly Kendricks, chief academic officer of Calhoun City Schools, guest of Michele Taylor.