Rotary 11.06.19

Pictured, from left, are Brian McDonald, Danny Wright and Christopher Swafford. 

 Contributed

The Calhoun Rotary Club heard from two Blood Assurance officials during its recent meeting. 

Program Chair Danny Wright introduced co-guest speakers Brian McDaniel, executive director of Operations in Northwest Georgia, and Christopher Swafford, vice president of Operations.

Blood Assurance, founded in 1972, is a non-profit regional blood Center that serves local hospitals in several southeastern states.

Their mission is vital and simply stated: they "intend to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a safe and cost effective manner to every area patient in need."

It's easy to donate -- there are fixed locations as well as "bloodmobiles" that serve the local area -- and all blood donated to Blood Assurance is used in local health care facilities. 

Their website bloodassurance.org answers frequently asked questions.

