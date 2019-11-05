The Calhoun Rotary Club heard from two Blood Assurance officials during its recent meeting.
Program Chair Danny Wright introduced co-guest speakers Brian McDaniel, executive director of Operations in Northwest Georgia, and Christopher Swafford, vice president of Operations.
Blood Assurance, founded in 1972, is a non-profit regional blood Center that serves local hospitals in several southeastern states.
Their mission is vital and simply stated: they "intend to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a safe and cost effective manner to every area patient in need."
It's easy to donate -- there are fixed locations as well as "bloodmobiles" that serve the local area -- and all blood donated to Blood Assurance is used in local health care facilities.
Their website bloodassurance.org answers frequently asked questions.