Calhoun Rotary Club celebrates 80th anniversary

Thursday, April 12 was a big day for Calhoun Rotary. That was the day the club celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Club’s foundation.
Immediate Past President Jim Rosencrance welcomed visitors and VIP guests, which included descendants of the founders, former members, Assistant District Governor Jessica Fleetwood and J.T. Edenfield, treasurer of Rome Rotary. Rome Rotary has a special connection to Calhoun Rotary as they sponsored the Calhoun Rotary Club in 1938, its first year in existence.
Also attending the celebration were three youth clubs--the Interact Clubs from Sonoraville High and Calhoun High, along with the ROTAKIDS from Calhoun Elementary.
Charles Prater acted as Master of Ceremonies, while Jim Lay gave a history of Calhoun Rotary. Michelle Taylor led the community sing-a-long. In addition, Michelle Taylor was named a Paul Harris Fellow, in a ceremony conducted by Jim Mathews, Rotary Foundation chair and Jim Rosencrance, immediate past president.