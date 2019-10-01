For an organization that places its focus on area youth, the Calhoun Rotary Club was pleased to usher in fall by welcoming nine students from local public schools.
Five of the students were from Calhoun High, three from Sonoraville High and one attends Red Bud Middle.
The young people from CHS were accompanied by sponsors Lisa Drake and Peter Coombe. The CHS students, Kylee Thornton, Mattie Jane Mashburn, Makaila Lawrence, Kennedy Denmon and Emily Scoggins visited the club to tell members about the LeadWorthy Leadership program.
LeadWorthy was begun in early 2018 under Drake's guidance and its intent is to develop leadership talents in general social relationships and public speaking skills by its members. There are currently about 100 participants in this program.
The students from Sonoraville High are all involved with that school's Interact Program. Interact is an affiliate of Rotary and is designed for high school age members.
Accompanying teacher/sponsor Marcus Palazzolo from Sonoraville were Diana Bishop, Interact president; Leila Moore, treasurer; and Nathan Rademacher, vice president.
Recently the club had a booth at the county fair and club members are looking forward to "Shopping with the Phoenix" which will be held in December. This event is designed to take young folks in need of personal items on shopping trips before Christmas.
The last young visitor was from Red Bud Middle. Ja'Sarah Gray is a candidate for the junior mayor of Calhoun. She was accompanied by her foster mother Rebecca Lott, both guests of Rotarian Dianne Kirby.
It is also worth mentioning that the Rotary was pleased to have a three generation family; Philip Beamer, grandfather, David Scoggins, parent and Emily Scoggins, David's daughter, CHS student, were all present at the meeting.
Kim Fraker, Gordon County Schools superintendent, will speak at the Rotary Club's next meeting. She is guest of Program Chair Doug Todd.
Rotary members also want to remind the public that Calhoun Rotary's Annual Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Fields Ferry Golf Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Proceeds are geared to maintain financial support for Calhoun and Gordon county youth educational scholarships.