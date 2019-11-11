Rota Club socks

The Calhoun fifth grade Rota Kids collected over 500 pairs of socks during their October community service project. All the socks will be distributed to the family advocates’ closets across the school system. These socks will be available for students who need them throughout the year.

 Contributed

